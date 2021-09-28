Worthington Industries (WOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,497 shares of company stock worth $766,542 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
