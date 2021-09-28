Worthington Industries (WOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,497 shares of company stock worth $766,542 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Worthington Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Worthington Industries worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

