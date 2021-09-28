Reviewing Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 9.92% 3.96% 1.95% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ormat Technologies and EnSync’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $705.34 million 5.46 $85.46 million $1.65 41.70 EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ormat Technologies and EnSync, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $86.60, suggesting a potential upside of 25.87%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than EnSync.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats EnSync on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs. The Product segment involves in the manufacture, including design and development, of turbines and power units for the supply of electrical energy and in the associated construction of power plants utilizing the power units manufactured by the company to supply energy from geothermal fields and other alternative energy sources. The Energy Storage segment consists of battery energy storage systems as a service and management of curtailable customer loads under contracts with U.S. retail energy providers and directly with large commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of advanced energy storage, power electronic systems and engineered custom and semi-custom products. Its services include matrix energy management, internet of energy, system support and system design. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

