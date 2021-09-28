Comparing Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ventas and LSL Property Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.80 billion 5.57 $439.15 million $3.32 16.75 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Risk and Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ventas and LSL Property Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 6 6 1 2.62 LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ventas currently has a consensus target price of $59.47, suggesting a potential upside of 6.92%. Given Ventas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 4.15% 1.50% 0.64% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ventas beats LSL Property Services on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment comprises valuations and professional survey service of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

