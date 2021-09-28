Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million.

VSTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

