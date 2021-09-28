Brokerages Expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Vipshop reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.56.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

