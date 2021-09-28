Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th. Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBBY opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

