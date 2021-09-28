HSBC Trims NIO (NYSE:NIO) Target Price to $47.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HSBC from $69.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NIO. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.02.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NIO has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Analysts expect that NIO will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

