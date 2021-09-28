Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visteon has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Visteon by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 332,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 32.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,881,000 after buying an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 73,048.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.