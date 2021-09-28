Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th.

Shares of SFRRF stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. Sandfire Resources has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

