FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Increased by Analyst

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.54 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Amarin by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

