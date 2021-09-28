Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

CSII has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

CSII stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

