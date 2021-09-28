PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $17.69 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $17.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.46. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NYSE PFSI opened at $62.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $11,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after buying an additional 134,493 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.