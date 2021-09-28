Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) Insider Purchases £10,900 in Stock

Home REIT Ltd (LON:HOME) insider Marlene Wood purchased 10,000 shares of Home REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £10,900 ($14,240.92).

Home REIT Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.99 ($1.54). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Home REIT’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Home REIT Ltd is a real estate investment trust.

