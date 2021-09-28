Insider Buying: Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Acquires 2,200 Shares of Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) insider Quintin Price acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, with a total value of £47,300 ($61,797.75).

Shares of LON LIO opened at GBX 2,145 ($28.02) on Tuesday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.45). The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,243.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,821.58.

LIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

