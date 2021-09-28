Analysts Set Expectations for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $774,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 61.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997 in the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

