Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hubbell Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

HUBB stock opened at $185.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,423,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,995,000 after buying an additional 2,046,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,797,000 after purchasing an additional 353,540 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 239,537 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

