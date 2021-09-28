Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Procore Technologies, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Procore Technologies in a report released on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01). The company had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.60 million.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $96.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $108.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,344,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,306,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

