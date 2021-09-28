Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given “Buy” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CADNF. Desjardins raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.67 on Friday. Cascades has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

