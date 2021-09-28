ATB Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

ATB Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

TOU stock opened at C$43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$15.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.02.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, with a total value of C$81,249.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,823,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$286,762,105.58. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $562,731.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

