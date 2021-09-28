Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at CIBC

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MOZ. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.42.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a current ratio of 18.44. The firm has a market cap of C$755.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.96. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

