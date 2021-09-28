TD Securities Raises Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$130.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DCBO. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$98.55.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of TSE DCBO opened at C$98.20 on Friday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of C$43.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.34.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.