Smart Share Global Limited’s (NYSE:EM) Lock-Up Period To End on September 28th

Smart Share Global’s (NYSE:EM) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 28th. Smart Share Global had issued 17,650,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $150,025,000 based on an initial share price of $8.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Smart Share Global stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Smart Share Global has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,315,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth $6,765,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Smart Share Global during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at $12,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.