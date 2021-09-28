ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Down 4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) dropped 4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $65.12. Approximately 36,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,726,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

Specifically, Director Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $48,157,521.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,768,250 shares of company stock worth $1,678,353,177 over the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 282.13, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

