SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.13, but opened at $25.10. SM Energy shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 6,958 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,449,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

