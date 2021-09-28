Polkamarkets (POLK) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $16.60 million and $498,083.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000903 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00123533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

