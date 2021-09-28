More Coin Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. More Coin has a total market cap of $101,529.91 and approximately $330.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, More Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00122929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00043652 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.