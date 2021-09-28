WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Shares Down 1.8%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.58 and last traded at $122.91. 5,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 1,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

