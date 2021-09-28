Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Shares Down 2.5%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.75 and last traded at $136.75. 1,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLVHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.42.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.