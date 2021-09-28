Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)’s share price was down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.92 and last traded at $47.92. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95.

About Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

