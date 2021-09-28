BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171.20 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.23). Approximately 288,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 580,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.60 ($2.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.38. The company has a market cap of £970.67 million and a PE ratio of 3.06.

About BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

