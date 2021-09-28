IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC) traded down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. 3,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corp. engages in the design, development and manufacture of printed circuit connectors (PCB) for high performance applications. Its products include PCB connectors, hyperkinetic series, contacts, custom solutions and flex and cable assemblies. The company was founded by Louis Offerman in 1941 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.