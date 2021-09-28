Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Price Down 1%

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151.60 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.99). Approximately 1,465,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 978,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.60 ($2.01).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 158.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £645.79 million and a PE ratio of 4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

About Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.