iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 64,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 148,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

