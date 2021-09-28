CWV Chain Reaches Market Cap of $8.52 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $8,982.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00066034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00102409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00138398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,590.16 or 1.00007447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.26 or 0.06906473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.15 or 0.00754106 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.