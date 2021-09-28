MVL (MVL) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last week, MVL has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $167.10 million and $2.69 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00055019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00122601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00043695 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,247,329,806 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.