Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to “Hold”

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

HCAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

HCAT stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.62. 224,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,687. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,436.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,451 shares of company stock worth $8,202,064. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $957,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 566,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

