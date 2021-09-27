NFT Index (NFTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $1,113.54 or 0.02620277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $2,015.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00122617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00043740 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NFTIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.