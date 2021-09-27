Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0752

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Hush has a market capitalization of $784,629.93 and approximately $355.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00249131 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00118055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00156925 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 102% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

