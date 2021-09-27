Ravencoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $39.90 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $939.56 million and $39.90 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002193 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00065961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00102514 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,745,190,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

