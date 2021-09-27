$66.82 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report $66.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.43 million and the highest is $68.70 million. TechTarget posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $266.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $305.25 million, with estimates ranging from $299.12 million to $309.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechTarget.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

TTGT traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.41. 118,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,069. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.