Phala Network Achieves Market Cap of $172.66 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $172.66 million and approximately $32.99 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00055018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00122627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043657 BTC.

About Phala Network

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.