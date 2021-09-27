LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $978,317.17

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $978,317.17 and approximately $2,341.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.06 or 0.00699503 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000187 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001287 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.27 or 0.01074383 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 108.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,163,712 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,935 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

