Arthur L. Soucy Sells 5,514 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $126,932.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Hayward stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.