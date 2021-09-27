Arthur L. Soucy Sells 5,514 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $126,932.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hayward stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

