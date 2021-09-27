Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 306,522 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 77,215 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $6,177,972.15.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30.

On Friday, August 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 149,695 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $11,475,618.70.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $24,998,582.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $23,581,929.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $25,000,790.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50.

NYSE SNAP traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.08. 18,408,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,170,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.