Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $158.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005283 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009594 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

