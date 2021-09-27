Analyzing Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) & Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zimmer Biomet and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 1 3 14 2 2.85 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus target price of $180.71, suggesting a potential upside of 19.25%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.02 billion 4.51 -$138.90 million $5.67 26.73 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -4.04

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zimmer Biomet. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 11.61% 12.85% 6.52% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41%

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division. The EMEA segment focuses in Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of Japan, China and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The company was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

