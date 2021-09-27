$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

GSBD stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 427,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

