Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.56.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.48. 2,658,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

