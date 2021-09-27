Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will post sales of $68.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.90 million and the lowest is $67.78 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $65.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $276.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $279.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $284.70 million, with estimates ranging from $279.85 million to $290.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Presima Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 395,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

