Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post $130.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $133.35 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $126.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $528.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $530.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $511.55 million, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $515.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $45.51. 170,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.